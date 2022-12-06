Not Available

Awake

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

NBC Studios

After Detective Michael Britten wakes up from a car accident with his wife and teenage son, he learns the devastating news that his wife died in the crash. Trying to put the pieces of his life back together, he wakes up a few days later to realize that his wife is very much alive and his son died in the accident! Did he lose his wife or his son? Or neither of them?

Cast

Jason IsaacsMichael Britten
Wilmer ValderramaDetective Efrem Vega
Steve HarrisDetective Isaiah 'Bird' Freeman
Dylan MinnetteRex Britten
Laura AllenHannah Britten
Michaela McManusTara

