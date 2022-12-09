Azteckaiser

Not Available

Pro-Wres no Hoshi Aztecaser (プロレスの星 アステカイザー Puroresu no Hoshi Asutekaizā, officially romanized as Aztecaser) also known as Pro-Wrestling Star Aztekaiser is a Japanese pro-wrestling-themed tokusatsu/anime superhero television series produced by Tsuburaya Productions, and created by Go Nagai and Ken Ishikawa. Nagai and Ishikawa created three manga series, simply named Aztecaser (アステカイザー Asutekaizā?), published in different magazines by Shogakukan. None of them are related between them or the TV show. They were compiled in a single tankōbon in 1978 (Futabasha), 1986 (Asahi Sonorama) and 2001 (Futabasha). This primarily live-action series is unique, in that, during each climactic battle with the weekly demonic menace, the titular wrestling superhero is able to transform his entire live-action surroundings into anime footage, enabling him to perform superhuman wrestling techniques that are otherwise impossible to perform in live-action.