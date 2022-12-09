Baby is a coming-of-age story that explores the unseen lives of Roman high schoolers. Loosely inspired by a true story, the series follows a group of Parioli teenagers as they defy society in their search for identity and independence against the backdrop of forbidden love, family pressures, and shared secrets.
|Benedetta Porcaroli
|Chiara Altieri
|Alice Pagani
|Ludovica
|Riccardo Mandolini
|Damiano Younes
|Chabeli Sastre Gonzalez
|Camilla Rossi Govender
|Brando Pacitto
|Fabio Fedeli
|Lorenzo Zurzolo
|Niccolò Rossi Govender
