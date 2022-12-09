Bad Ideas with Adam Devine

Not Available

This series is Adam’s twisted take on an adventure series. In each episode, he and a famous actor or comedian will travel to a new location in search of adventures that are already inherently dangerous - only they’ll add their own extra special sauce to ensure they are truly terrible choices. Entering a chili pepper eating contest with the most scorching peppers on earth... when you don’t like spicy food? Unwise. Visiting a haunted place… to purposely conjure a demon? Wouldn’t do it. Driving the narrow cliff trail aka The Death Road in South America... in an ice cream truck? No thanks. Yet for Adam and his friends, this ill-conceived way to experience the world is just their (bad) idea of travel.