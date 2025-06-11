Not Available

Ballard

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fabel Entertainment

Detective Renée Ballard is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest case load in the city. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

Cast

Maggie QDetective Renée Ballard
John Carroll LynchThomas Laffont
Michael MosleyTed Rawls
Rebecca FieldColleen Hatteras
Victoria MorolesMartina Castro
Amy HillTutu

View Full Cast >

Images