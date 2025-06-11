Detective Renée Ballard is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest case load in the city. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.
|Maggie Q
|Detective Renée Ballard
|John Carroll Lynch
|Thomas Laffont
|Michael Mosley
|Ted Rawls
|Rebecca Field
|Colleen Hatteras
|Victoria Moroles
|Martina Castro
|Amy Hill
|Tutu
