Ballers

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Sport

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Leverage

Set in Miami, Ballers is a half-hour dramedy centered on a group of current and former professional football players, as well as their families, friends, and handlers. The series goes beyond the game and explores not only the challenges that current players face, but also takes a behind-the-scenes, real look into their lives both on and off the field.

Cast

Dwayne JohnsonSpencer Strassmore
Rob CorddryJoe Krotel
John David WashingtonRicky Jerret
Omar Benson MillerCharles Greane
Troy GarityJason
Richard SchiffMr. Anderson

Images

