Inspired by the best-selling novel by Luanne Rice, "Beach Girls" explores the depths of the bonds of friendship. Three teenage girls, who summer together each year in the sleepy beach town of Hubbard's Point, pledge their eternal friendship while in their youth. However, as the years go by, the beach girls grow apart -- until the death of one of them brings her widower and daughter back to the Point to reconnect with the women who knew her best. The six-hour journey is filled with heartbreaks, secrets, first loves, rediscovery of love and the magic of summer romance.