Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad

Tanaka Yukio, better known by his nickname Koyuki, is a 14-year-old who feels disconnected from life in general. Through the act of saving a mismatched dog, he meets guitarist Minami Ryuusuke, and becomes involved in Ryuusuke's new band BECK. Koyuki's life starts to change as the band struggles toward fame.
|Daisuke Namikawa
|Yukio Tanaka / Koyuki (voice)
|Kenji Nojima
|Taira (voice)
|Miho Saiki
|Maho Minami (voice)
|Shintarou Oohata
|Tsunemi Chiba (voice)
|Tooru Nara
|Yuji Sakurai (voice)
|Yuuma Ueno
|Minami Ryuusuke (voice)
