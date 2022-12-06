Not Available

Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Osamu Kobayashi

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Marvelous Entertainment

Tanaka Yukio, better known by his nickname Koyuki, is a 14-year-old who feels disconnected from life in general. Through the act of saving a mismatched dog, he meets guitarist Minami Ryuusuke, and becomes involved in Ryuusuke's new band BECK. Koyuki's life starts to change as the band struggles toward fame.

Cast

Daisuke NamikawaYukio Tanaka / Koyuki (voice)
Kenji NojimaTaira (voice)
Miho SaikiMaho Minami (voice)
Shintarou OohataTsunemi Chiba (voice)
Tooru NaraYuji Sakurai (voice)
Yuuma UenoMinami Ryuusuke (voice)

