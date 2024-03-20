Becoming Karl Lagerfeld

Not Available

In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld is 38 and not yet wearing his iconic hairstyle. He is a ready-to-wear designer, unknown to the general public. While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher, an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent, a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Bergé.