Not Available

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Gaumont

In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld is 38 and not yet wearing his iconic hairstyle. He is a ready-to-wear designer, unknown to the general public. While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher, an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent, a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Bergé.

Cast

Daniel BrühlKarl Lagerfeld
Sunnyi MellesMarlene Dietrich
Théodore PellerinJacques de Bascher
Paul SperaAndy Warhol
Agnès JaouiGaby Aghion
Alex LutzPierre Bergé

View Full Cast >

Images