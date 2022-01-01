Not Available

Beechgrove (formerly The Beechgrove Garden) is a television programme originally broadcast from 1978 on BBC Two Scotland and, since 10 April 2007, on BBC One Scotland. It is a gardening programme. The original plot of land used was the small area of garden attached to the BBC studios in Beechgrove Terrace, Aberdeen. Due to its small size, the programme's popularity and the fact the garden had been transformed several times over, a new area of ground to the west of Aberdeen was acquired for the programme. The original presenters on the programme included Dick Gardiner, Jim McColl and George Barron. Barron retired in the 1980s and was replaced by Carole Baxter. As of 2010 McColl and Baxter still present the show, joined by Carolyn Spray and Lesley Watson. Other regular contributors include George Anderson, and the BBC Scotland weather presenters Heather Reid, Gail McGrane and Peter Sloss, who present forecasts on the show. The theme tune for the show is the jig "Miss Tara MacAdam".