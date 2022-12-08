Being Mary Jane

Mary Jane Paul is a one-woman-show: a successful TV news anchor, and an entirely self-sufficient powerhouse who remains devoted to a family that doesn't share her motivation. Intense drama and unforgettable moments unfold as Mary Jane juggles her life, her relationships, her work, and commitments to her family.
|Gabrielle Union
|Mary Jane Paul
|Aaron D. Spears
|Mark Bradley
|Stephen Bishop
|David Paulk
|Lisa Vidal
|Kara Lynch
|Richard Roundtree
|Paul Patterson, Sr.
|Margaret Avery
|Helen Patterson
View Full Cast >