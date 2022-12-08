Not Available

Being Mary Jane

  • Drama

Mary Jane Paul is a one-woman-show: a successful TV news anchor, and an entirely self-sufficient powerhouse who remains devoted to a family that doesn't share her motivation. Intense drama and unforgettable moments unfold as Mary Jane juggles her life, her relationships, her work, and commitments to her family.

Cast

Gabrielle UnionMary Jane Paul
Aaron D. SpearsMark Bradley
Stephen BishopDavid Paulk
Lisa VidalKara Lynch
Richard RoundtreePaul Patterson, Sr.
Margaret AveryHelen Patterson

