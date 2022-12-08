Ben 10: Omniverse features Ben who is all set to be a solo hero, but Grandpa Max teams him up with a rookie, by-the-book partner. Together they explore a secret alien city. Meanwhile, a mysterious hunter sets his sights on Ben! With ten new alien heroes to choose from, the fun is just getting started. It's a whole new Omniverse!
|Yuri Lowenthal
|Ben Tennyson (16-years-old), Feedback, XLR8, Albedo (Human form), AmpFibian, Kickin Hawk, The Worst, Walkatrout, Molestache, Pesky Dust (1st Time), Hervé, Upgrade, Lt. Steel, Sumo Slammer, N-8, Alien Kid
|Bumper Robinson
|Rook Blonko, Bloxx, Terraspin, Jury Rigg, Corvo, Ball Weevil, Doc Saturday, Punchinello, Crujo, Alan Albright, Parallelogram Vreedle
|Paul Eiding
|Max Tennyson, Liam, Eye Guy, Blukic, Zed, Hoodlum, Ultimate Spidermonkey
|Dee Bradley Baker
|Lodestar, Spidermonkey, Water Hazard, NRG, Clockwork, Chromastone, Nanomech, Swampfire, Big Chill, Crashhopper, Astrodactyl, Psyphon, Echo Echo, Wildvine, Caitliff, Hulex Colonel, Thirteen, Ultimate Echo Echo, the Worst, Wildmutt, Stinkfly, Acid Breath, Kraab, Slix Vigma
|Eric Bauza
|Diamondhead, Eatle, Grey Matter, Upchuck, Driba, Dr. Psychobos, Fistrick, Megawhatt, Articguana, Way Big, Albedo (Galvan form), Bellicus (of Alien X), Pax, Solid Plugg, Ripjaws, Lackno, Mechaneer, Trombipulor, Computrons, Rook Da, Thunderpig, Commander Raff, Cast Iron, Poltroon, Ultimate Albedo, Buzzshock, Ultimate Articguana, Plumber Jerry, Cooper Daniels
|Corey Burton
|Malware, Mr. Baumann, Brainstorm, Seebik, Fiskerton, V.V. Argost, Albedo Brainstorm, Kane North/Kangaroo Kommando
