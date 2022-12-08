Not Available

Ben 10: Omniverse

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Ben 10: Omniverse features Ben who is all set to be a solo hero, but Grandpa Max teams him up with a rookie, by-the-book partner. Together they explore a secret alien city. Meanwhile, a mysterious hunter sets his sights on Ben! With ten new alien heroes to choose from, the fun is just getting started. It's a whole new Omniverse!

Cast

Yuri LowenthalBen Tennyson (16-years-old), Feedback, XLR8, Albedo (Human form), AmpFibian, Kickin Hawk, The Worst, Walkatrout, Molestache, Pesky Dust (1st Time), Hervé, Upgrade, Lt. Steel, Sumo Slammer, N-8, Alien Kid
Bumper RobinsonRook Blonko, Bloxx, Terraspin, Jury Rigg, Corvo, Ball Weevil, Doc Saturday, Punchinello, Crujo, Alan Albright, Parallelogram Vreedle
Paul EidingMax Tennyson, Liam, Eye Guy, Blukic, Zed, Hoodlum, Ultimate Spidermonkey
Dee Bradley BakerLodestar, Spidermonkey, Water Hazard, NRG, Clockwork, Chromastone, Nanomech, Swampfire, Big Chill, Crashhopper, Astrodactyl, Psyphon, Echo Echo, Wildvine, Caitliff, Hulex Colonel, Thirteen, Ultimate Echo Echo, the Worst, Wildmutt, Stinkfly, Acid Breath, Kraab, Slix Vigma
Eric BauzaDiamondhead, Eatle, Grey Matter, Upchuck, Driba, Dr. Psychobos, Fistrick, Megawhatt, Articguana, Way Big, Albedo (Galvan form), Bellicus (of Alien X), Pax, Solid Plugg, Ripjaws, Lackno, Mechaneer, Trombipulor, Computrons, Rook Da, Thunderpig, Commander Raff, Cast Iron, Poltroon, Ultimate Albedo, Buzzshock, Ultimate Articguana, Plumber Jerry, Cooper Daniels
Corey BurtonMalware, Mr. Baumann, Brainstorm, Seebik, Fiskerton, V.V. Argost, Albedo Brainstorm, Kane North/Kangaroo Kommando

