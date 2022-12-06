Not Available

Better Call Saul

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sony Pictures Television

We meet him when the man who will become Saul Goodman is known as Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer searching for his destiny and, more immediately, hustling to make ends meet. Working alongside, and, often, against Jimmy, is ‘fixer’ Mike Erhmantraut. The series tracks Jimmy's transformation into the man who puts ‘criminal’ in ‘criminal lawyer’.

Cast

Bob OdenkirkJimmy McGill
Jonathan BanksMike Ehrmantraut
Patrick FabianHoward Hamlin
Rhea SeehornKim Wexler
Michael MandoNacho Varga
Giancarlo EspositoGus Fring / Gustavo "Gus" Fring

View Full Cast >

Images

23 More Images