Better Call Saul

We meet him when the man who will become Saul Goodman is known as Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer searching for his destiny and, more immediately, hustling to make ends meet. Working alongside, and, often, against Jimmy, is ‘fixer’ Mike Erhmantraut. The series tracks Jimmy's transformation into the man who puts ‘criminal’ in ‘criminal lawyer’.
|Bob Odenkirk
|Jimmy McGill
|Jonathan Banks
|Mike Ehrmantraut
|Patrick Fabian
|Howard Hamlin
|Rhea Seehorn
|Kim Wexler
|Michael Mando
|Nacho Varga
|Giancarlo Esposito
|Gus Fring / Gustavo "Gus" Fring
View Full Cast >
23 More Images