Not Available

Bewitched

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Columbia Pictures Television

Samantha Stephens is a seemingly normal suburban housewife who also happens to be a genuine witch, with all the requisite magical powers. Her husband Darrin insists that Samantha keep her witchcraft under wraps, but situations invariably require her to indulge her powers while keeping her bothersome mother Endora at bay.

Cast

Elizabeth MontgomerySamantha Stephens
David WhiteLarry Tate
Agnes MooreheadEndora
Dick SargentDarrin Stephens
Sandra GouldGladys Kravitz
Bernard FoxDr. Bombay

View Full Cast >

Images

10 More Images