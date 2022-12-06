Samantha Stephens is a seemingly normal suburban housewife who also happens to be a genuine witch, with all the requisite magical powers. Her husband Darrin insists that Samantha keep her witchcraft under wraps, but situations invariably require her to indulge her powers while keeping her bothersome mother Endora at bay.
|Elizabeth Montgomery
|Samantha Stephens
|David White
|Larry Tate
|Agnes Moorehead
|Endora
|Dick Sargent
|Darrin Stephens
|Sandra Gould
|Gladys Kravitz
|Bernard Fox
|Dr. Bombay
