BG: Personal Bodyguard

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Media Mix Japan Company (MMJ)

Akira Shimazaki (Takuya Kimura) lives with his middle school student son. He used to work as a bodyguard, but, due to an incident, he now works as a security guard at a construction site. The private security company where he works establishes a new bodyguard division. Hiding his past as a bodyguard, Akira Shimazaki begins work as a novice bodyguard.

Cast

Takuya KimuraAkira Shimazaki（島崎 章）
Takumi SaitoMasaya Takanashi（高梨 雅也）
NanaoMayu Suganuma（菅沼 まゆ）
Shotaro MamiyaSeitaro Sawaguchi（沢口 正太郎）
Toru NakamuraKōmei Ryū（劉 光明）
Mikako IchikawaTakako Kasamatsu（笠松 多佳子）

