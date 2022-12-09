BG: Personal Bodyguard

Akira Shimazaki (Takuya Kimura) lives with his middle school student son. He used to work as a bodyguard, but, due to an incident, he now works as a security guard at a construction site. The private security company where he works establishes a new bodyguard division. Hiding his past as a bodyguard, Akira Shimazaki begins work as a novice bodyguard.
|Takuya Kimura
|Akira Shimazaki（島崎 章）
|Takumi Saito
|Masaya Takanashi（高梨 雅也）
|Nanao
|Mayu Suganuma（菅沼 まゆ）
|Shotaro Mamiya
|Seitaro Sawaguchi（沢口 正太郎）
|Toru Nakamura
|Kōmei Ryū（劉 光明）
|Mikako Ichikawa
|Takako Kasamatsu（笠松 多佳子）
