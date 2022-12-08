Not Available

Big Australia

  • Documentary

Big Australia tells the stories of the people behind big business - Aussie characters working in unique or unusual jobs in some of the country's most remote locations. The series also displays the passion and ingenuity of Australian workers. Each episode takes the viewer on a journey into Australia's most spectacular regions. From Port Hedland in the West to Queensland's Gulf country, this series not only showcases our country but highlights the magnitude of projects underway in Australia.

