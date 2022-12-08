Not Available

Every year, thousands of trucks carrying valuable cargo across America go missing. These big rigs have to be hunted down and hauled in or the trucking companies pay the price. Vital to our nation's economy, the United States depends on these trucks to deliver the goods. In Big Rig Bounty Hunters, HISTORY tracks five groups of colorful characters along a perilous competition to retrieve the missing loads while facing a ticking clock and life-threatening duty. A day in the life of a truck hunter is never easy, but the dollar signs keep these truckers hunting.