Big Sky

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A+E Studios

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) comes “Big Sky,” a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Cast

Kylie Bunbury
Katheryn WinnickJenny Hoyt
Ryan PhillippeCody Hoyt
Dedee PfeifferDenise Brisbane
John Carroll LynchRick Legarski
Brian GeraghtyRonald Pergman

