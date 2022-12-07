Big Trouble in Tourist Thailand

Not Available

Wiith unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the Thai Tourist Police, Big Trouble in Thailand an action packed fly-on-the-wall series that follows Howard, Louise and Tim, specially recruited British ex-pats who have joined the formidable Thai tourist police force, to aid them in their difficult job policing fellow Westerners unaware and oblivious to Thailand’s unfamiliar traditions, culture and rules. Attracting nearly 1m British holidaymakers each year, with a good proportion of these completely unaware that fairly minor misdemeanours can mean grave consequences including prison sentences and having guns pulled on you, Bravo’s cameras go beyond the idyllic beaches and tropical island life to capture a rare and fascinating insight into British holidaymakers as they party in paradise and discover the horrors that can happen when things go drastically wrong. From adrenaline fuelled drug busts, organised tourist scams, scorned lady-boys, violent brothel disputes, bar room brawls, brutal murders, street robberies and sexual assaults, the series is filmed in the popular tourist hotspots of Koh Samui, Phuket, Bangkok, Pattaya and Chang Mai.