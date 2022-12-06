Not Available

Bionic Woman

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Bionic Woman is a re-imagining of the original television series, The Bionic Woman. The series revolves around bartender Jaime Sommers, who is saved from death after receiving experimental medical implants. While adjusting to her new bionic powers and raising a rebellious younger sister, Jaime agrees to work for the Berkut Group, a quasi-governmental private organization that performed her surgery.

Michelle RyanJaime Sommers
Miguel FerrerJonas Bledsoe
Molly PriceRuth Treadwell
Lucy HaleBecca Sommers
Will Yun LeeJae Kim

