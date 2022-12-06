Bionic Woman is a re-imagining of the original television series, The Bionic Woman. The series revolves around bartender Jaime Sommers, who is saved from death after receiving experimental medical implants. While adjusting to her new bionic powers and raising a rebellious younger sister, Jaime agrees to work for the Berkut Group, a quasi-governmental private organization that performed her surgery.
|Michelle Ryan
|Jaime Sommers
|Miguel Ferrer
|Jonas Bledsoe
|Molly Price
|Ruth Treadwell
|Lucy Hale
|Becca Sommers
|Will Yun Lee
|Jae Kim
