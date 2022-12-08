Not Available

Birdsong

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Television

Birdsong is a drama series starring Eddie Redmayne and Clemence Poesy as passionate young lovers Stephen and Isabelle, brought together by love and then finding themselves being torn apart by the outbreak of the First World War. The series is an adaptation of Sebastian Faulks's modern classic of the same name.

Cast

Eddie RedmayneStephen Wraysford
Clémence PoésyIsabelle Azaire
Matthew GoodeCaptain Gray
Joseph MawleJack Firebrace
Richard MaddenCaptain Weir
Thomas TurgoosePrivate Tipper

View Full Cast >

Images