Birdsong is a drama series starring Eddie Redmayne and Clemence Poesy as passionate young lovers Stephen and Isabelle, brought together by love and then finding themselves being torn apart by the outbreak of the First World War. The series is an adaptation of Sebastian Faulks's modern classic of the same name.
|Eddie Redmayne
|Stephen Wraysford
|Clémence Poésy
|Isabelle Azaire
|Matthew Goode
|Captain Gray
|Joseph Mawle
|Jack Firebrace
|Richard Madden
|Captain Weir
|Thomas Turgoose
|Private Tipper
