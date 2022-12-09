Not Available

Black Monday

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Showtime Networks

Taking viewers back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history – this is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party and the glass ceiling.

Cast

Don CheadleRod “The Jammer” Jaminski
Andrew RannellsBlair Shmerman
Regina HallDawn Darcy
Paul ScheerKeith
Yassir Lester
Michael James ScottChad

View Full Cast >

Images