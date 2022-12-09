Taking viewers back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history – this is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party and the glass ceiling.
|Don Cheadle
|Rod “The Jammer” Jaminski
|Andrew Rannells
|Blair Shmerman
|Regina Hall
|Dawn Darcy
|Paul Scheer
|Keith
|Yassir Lester
|Michael James Scott
|Chad
