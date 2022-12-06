Black Sheep Squadron

In World War II Marine Corps Major Greg 'Pappy' Boyington commanded a squadron of fighter pilots. They were a collection of misfits and screwballs who became the terrors of the South Pacific. They were known as the Black Sheep.
|Robert Conrad
|Maj. Greg 'Pappy' Boyington
|Simon Oakland
|Brig. Gen. Thomas Moore
|Dana Elcar
|Col. Thomas A. Lard
|Dirk Blocker
|1st Lt. Jerome 'Jerry' Bragg
|W.K. Stratton
|2nd Lt. Lawrence 'Larry' Casey
|James Whitmore Jr.
|Capt. James 'Jim' Gutterman
