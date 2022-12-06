Through four series and a few specials, Edmund Blackadder and his greasy sidekick Baldrick conjure up cunning plans as Edmund tries to take advantage of desperate times. These situation tragedies had obvious parallels from the Dark Ages to Elizabethan times, the rule of mad George III, and The Great War.
|Rowan Atkinson
|Captain Edmund Blackadder
|Tony Robinson
|Private S. Baldrick
|Stephen Fry
|General Sir Anthony Cecil Hogmanay Melchett
|Hugh Laurie
|Lieutenant The Honourable George Colthurst St. Barleigh
|Tim McInnerny
|Captain Kevin Darling
