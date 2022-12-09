Blood Blockade Battlefront

A breach between Earth and the netherworlds has opened up over the city of New York, trapping New Yorkers and creatures from other dimensions in an impenetrable bubble. They've lived together for years, in a world of crazy crime sci-fi sensibilities. Now someone is threatening to sever the bubble, and a group of stylish superhumans is working to keep it from happening.
|Kazuya Nakai
|Zapp Renfro
|Rikiya Koyama
|Kalus von Reinherz
|Daisuke Sakaguchi
|Leonardo Watch
|Rie Kugimiya
|Black
|Akio Ôtsuka
|Blitz T Abrams
|Yuusuke Kobayashi
|Chain Sumeragi
View Full Cast >