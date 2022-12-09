Not Available

Blood Blockade Battlefront

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sony PCL

A breach between Earth and the netherworlds has opened up over the city of New York, trapping New Yorkers and creatures from other dimensions in an impenetrable bubble. They've lived together for years, in a world of crazy crime sci-fi sensibilities. Now someone is threatening to sever the bubble, and a group of stylish superhumans is working to keep it from happening.

Cast

Kazuya NakaiZapp Renfro
Rikiya KoyamaKalus von Reinherz
Daisuke SakaguchiLeonardo Watch
Rie KugimiyaBlack
Akio ÔtsukaBlitz T Abrams
Yuusuke KobayashiChain Sumeragi

View Full Cast >

Images