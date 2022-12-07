Not Available

Blue Bloods

  • Crime
  • Drama

BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.

Cast

Tom SelleckFrank Reagan
Donnie WahlbergDanny Reagan
Bridget MoynahanErin Reagan-Boyle
Will EstesJamie Reagan
Len CariouHenry Reagan
Andrew TerracianoSean Reagan

