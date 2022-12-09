Not Available

Blue Moon

  • Drama

Director

Yves Christian Fournier

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Aetios Productions

Justine Laurier, an ex-Canadian soldier, just inherited her father's shares of Blue Moon, a security company that carries out sensitive operations for the Canadian government. While Justine discovers what Blue Moon is all about, she receives troubling information regarding the death of her father. Alone, she must find the truth in a universe of lies.

Cast

Karine VanasseJustine Laurier
Éric BruneauMilan Garnier
David La HayeVincent Morel
Patrice GodinRobert 'Bob' Ryan
Charlotte AubinCassandra Boyd
Alexandre LandryFrancis Duff

