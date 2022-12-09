Justine Laurier, an ex-Canadian soldier, just inherited her father's shares of Blue Moon, a security company that carries out sensitive operations for the Canadian government. While Justine discovers what Blue Moon is all about, she receives troubling information regarding the death of her father. Alone, she must find the truth in a universe of lies.
|Karine Vanasse
|Justine Laurier
|Éric Bruneau
|Milan Garnier
|David La Haye
|Vincent Morel
|Patrice Godin
|Robert 'Bob' Ryan
|Charlotte Aubin
|Cassandra Boyd
|Alexandre Landry
|Francis Duff
View Full Cast >