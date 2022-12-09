Not Available

BLUE REFLECTION RAY/澪

  • Animation
  • Drama

Studio

J.C.Staff

Optimistic Hiori can’t turn away anyone in need. Awkward Ruka can’t seem to make friends, even when she tries. But these two do have one thing in common: they’re both magical girls called Reflectors! Together, this unlikely pair will use their powers to help resolve emotional struggles and protect the Fragments of people’s hearts.

Cast

Manaka IwamiHiori Hirahara (voice)
Chisuga HarukaRuka Hanari (voice)
Yuka TakakuraMomo Tanabe (voice)
Hitomi OhwadaMiyako Shirakaba (voice)
Reina UedaMio Hirahara (voice)
Nina TamakiNina Yamada (voice)

