BLUE REFLECTION RAY/澪

Optimistic Hiori can’t turn away anyone in need. Awkward Ruka can’t seem to make friends, even when she tries. But these two do have one thing in common: they’re both magical girls called Reflectors! Together, this unlikely pair will use their powers to help resolve emotional struggles and protect the Fragments of people’s hearts.
|Manaka Iwami
|Hiori Hirahara (voice)
|Chisuga Haruka
|Ruka Hanari (voice)
|Yuka Takakura
|Momo Tanabe (voice)
|Hitomi Ohwada
|Miyako Shirakaba (voice)
|Reina Ueda
|Mio Hirahara (voice)
|Nina Tamaki
|Nina Yamada (voice)
