Bodyguard

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

World Productions

Set in and around the corridors of power, Bodyguard tells the fictional story of David Budd, a heroic but volatile war veteran now working as a Specialist Protection Officer for the Royalty and Specialist Protection Branch of London's Metropolitan Police Service. When he is assigned to protect the ambitious and powerful Home Secretary Julia Montague, whose politics stand for everything he despises, Budd finds himself torn between his duty and beliefs. Responsible for her safety, is he actually her biggest threat?

Cast

Richard MaddenDavid Budd
Keeley HawesJulia Montague
Sophie RundleVicky Budd
Gina McKeeAnne Sampson
Pippa HaywoodLorraine Craddock
Stuart BowmanStephen Hunter-Dunn

