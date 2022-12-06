Legendary star of the 1990s family favorite sitcom "Horsin' Around," BoJack has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whisky and failed relationships. Now, in the presence of his human sidekick Todd and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Caroline, BoJack is primed for his comeback
|Will Arnett
|BoJack Horseman (voice)
|Aaron Paul
|Todd Chavez (voice)
|Alison Brie
|Diane Nguyen (voice)
|Amy Sedaris
|Princess Carolyn (voice)
|Paul F. Tompkins
|Mr. Peanutbutter (voice)
View Full Cast >
16 More Images