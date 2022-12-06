Not Available

BoJack Horseman

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Studio

Tornante Company

Legendary star of the 1990s family favorite sitcom "Horsin' Around," BoJack has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whisky and failed relationships. Now, in the presence of his human sidekick Todd and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Caroline, BoJack is primed for his comeback

Cast

Will ArnettBoJack Horseman (voice)
Aaron PaulTodd Chavez (voice)
Alison BrieDiane Nguyen (voice)
Amy SedarisPrincess Carolyn (voice)
Paul F. TompkinsMr. Peanutbutter (voice)

