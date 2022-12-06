F.B.I. Agent Seeley Booth is teamed up with forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan to solve some of the most baffling and bizarre crimes ever. Booth depends on clues from the living, witnesses and suspects, while Brennan gathers evidence from the dead, relying on her uncanny ability to read clues left behind in the bones of the victims.
|David Boreanaz
|Seeley Booth
|Emily Deschanel
|Temperance 'Bones' Brennan
|Michaela Conlin
|Angela Montenegro
|T. J. Thyne
|Jack Hodgins
|Tamara Taylor
|Camille Saroyan
|John Boyd
|James Aubrey
