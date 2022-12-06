Not Available

Bones

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

20th Century Fox Television

F.B.I. Agent Seeley Booth is teamed up with forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan to solve some of the most baffling and bizarre crimes ever. Booth depends on clues from the living, witnesses and suspects, while Brennan gathers evidence from the dead, relying on her uncanny ability to read clues left behind in the bones of the victims.

Cast

David BoreanazSeeley Booth
Emily DeschanelTemperance 'Bones' Brennan
Michaela ConlinAngela Montenegro
T. J. ThyneJack Hodgins
Tamara TaylorCamille Saroyan
John BoydJames Aubrey

