Bonnie and Clyde

Based on the true story of Clyde Barrow, a charismatic convicted armed robber who sweeps Bonnie Parker, an impressionable, petite, small-town waitress, off her feet, and the two embark on one one of most infamous bank-robbing sprees in history. The 240 minute long, two-part mini-series was broadcast simultaneously on History, Lifetime and A&E.
|Holliday Grainger
|Bonnie Parker
|Emile Hirsch
|Clyde Barrow
|Sarah Hyland
|Blanche Barrow
|Lane Garrison
|Buck Barrow
|William Hurt
|Frank Hamer
|Holly Hunter
|Emma Parker
