Not Available

Bonnie and Clyde

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Bruce Beresford

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Based on the true story of Clyde Barrow, a charismatic convicted armed robber who sweeps Bonnie Parker, an impressionable, petite, small-town waitress, off her feet, and the two embark on one one of most infamous bank-robbing sprees in history. The 240 minute long, two-part mini-series was broadcast simultaneously on History, Lifetime and A&E.

Cast

Holliday GraingerBonnie Parker
Emile HirschClyde Barrow
Sarah HylandBlanche Barrow
Lane GarrisonBuck Barrow
William HurtFrank Hamer
Holly HunterEmma Parker

