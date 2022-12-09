After the fight with Dagestanis, the novice rapper Bonus, along with his friend, drug addict and drug dealer Gashik, must disappear for several weeks from the home village of Volodarovka, which is located in the Astrakhan region. They decide to go to Moscow, where Gashik will try to become the driver of the businessman’s son, and Bonus - to become a rap artist.
|Lana Rayder
|Sonya
|Artem Suchkov
|Gashik / Denis
|Anton Adasinsky
|Khromoy
|Alexandr Userdin
|Vladimir Vadimovich, father of Sonya and Kurt
|Yuliya Aug
|mother of Sonya and Kurt
