Boon

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hi Ho Silver! Family favourite Michael Elphick stars as Ken Boon. Several years after being invalided out of the fire service, Boon joins forces with old workmate Harry Crawford (David Daker) to form a considerably unconventional private investigation service. Made by Central Independent Television for the ITV Network.

Cast

Michael ElphickKen Boon
David DakerHarry Crawford
Neil MorrisseyRocky Cassidy
Elizabeth CarlingLaura Marsh
Amanda BurtonMargaret Daly
Saskia WickhamAlex Wilton

