Hi Ho Silver! Family favourite Michael Elphick stars as Ken Boon. Several years after being invalided out of the fire service, Boon joins forces with old workmate Harry Crawford (David Daker) to form a considerably unconventional private investigation service. Made by Central Independent Television for the ITV Network.
|Michael Elphick
|Ken Boon
|David Daker
|Harry Crawford
|Neil Morrissey
|Rocky Cassidy
|Elizabeth Carling
|Laura Marsh
|Amanda Burton
|Margaret Daly
|Saskia Wickham
|Alex Wilton
View Full Cast >