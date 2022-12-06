Not Available

Bootleg

  • Drama

Based on the book of the same name by Alex Shearer; a new political party called the "Good for You" (abbreviated as GFY) which comes into power and bans chocolate. Two kids named Smudger Moore and Huntley Hunter want to get their chocolate back. They begin by selling bootleg chocolate, and go on to join an underground resistance organization.

Gemma JonesMrs. Bubby
Anthony HammerJason 'Smudger' Moore
Martin JarvisMr. Blades
Roz HammondTricia Moore
Rhondda FindletonCarol Hunter
Ian BlissDarius Crowe

