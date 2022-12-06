Based on the book of the same name by Alex Shearer; a new political party called the "Good for You" (abbreviated as GFY) which comes into power and bans chocolate. Two kids named Smudger Moore and Huntley Hunter want to get their chocolate back. They begin by selling bootleg chocolate, and go on to join an underground resistance organization.
|Gemma Jones
|Mrs. Bubby
|Anthony Hammer
|Jason 'Smudger' Moore
|Martin Jarvis
|Mr. Blades
|Roz Hammond
|Tricia Moore
|Rhondda Findleton
|Carol Hunter
|Ian Bliss
|Darius Crowe
