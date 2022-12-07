BOSS revolves around a group of peculiar detectives in a new division created to fight against an increase in atrocious crimes. Osawa Eriko is a beautiful career woman who has just returned from training in the U.S. and is appointed as the "boss" of this division. But despite her intelligence and capabilities, she can never understand a man's heart, so she remains unable to find a husband. - Tokyograph
|Yuki Amami
|Eriko Osawa
|Tetsuji Tamayama
|Takuma Katagiri
|Yutaka Takenouchi
|Shinjiro Nodate
|Erika Toda
|Mami Kimoto
|Kendo Kobayashi
|Zenji Iwai
|Junpei Mizobata
|Ippei Hanagata
