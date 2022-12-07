Not Available

BOSS

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Michio Mitsuno

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BOSS revolves around a group of peculiar detectives in a new division created to fight against an increase in atrocious crimes. Osawa Eriko is a beautiful career woman who has just returned from training in the U.S. and is appointed as the "boss" of this division. But despite her intelligence and capabilities, she can never understand a man's heart, so she remains unable to find a husband. - Tokyograph

Cast

Yuki AmamiEriko Osawa
Tetsuji TamayamaTakuma Katagiri
Yutaka TakenouchiShinjiro Nodate
Erika TodaMami Kimoto
Kendo KobayashiZenji Iwai
Junpei MizobataIppei Hanagata

