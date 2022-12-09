Not Available

Brave Woman

  • Drama
  • Romance

Rede Globo

A moving tale of courage and resilience in the struggle for freedom – this is the role that life has cast for headstrong Morena in Brave Woman. Raised in a poor neighborhood in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, this tough and humble woman will spare no effort to protect her family and gain her independence.

Cast

Rodrigo LombardiThéo Garcia
Giovanna AntonelliHeloísa Vieira Lacerda
Murilo RosaÉlcio Bandeira
Cláudia RaiaLívia Marini
Fernanda Paes LemeTenente Márcia
Dira PaesLucimar Santos Ribeiro

