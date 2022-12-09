A moving tale of courage and resilience in the struggle for freedom – this is the role that life has cast for headstrong Morena in Brave Woman. Raised in a poor neighborhood in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, this tough and humble woman will spare no effort to protect her family and gain her independence.
|Rodrigo Lombardi
|Théo Garcia
|Giovanna Antonelli
|Heloísa Vieira Lacerda
|Murilo Rosa
|Élcio Bandeira
|Cláudia Raia
|Lívia Marini
|Fernanda Paes Leme
|Tenente Márcia
|Dira Paes
|Lucimar Santos Ribeiro
