In each half-hour episode of "Breaking Bobby Bones," Bobby Bones pursues his own mantra - Fight. Grind. Repeat. - by traveling to far-flung destinations across the country to find people with unique jobs, skills, hobbies and abilities. Upon arrival, he meets local everyday heroes who challenge him to conquer (or at least attempt) the tricks of their trades while exploring the triumphs and tragedies that made these heroes who they are today. Through their joint experiences, viewers come along for the ride learning what it's like to become a tenacious stunt artist, kayak the Colorado River blindfolded and play para hockey on a sled. It's an action-packed celebration of Americans who work hard, play hard and, above all, take pride in everything they do.