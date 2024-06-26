Not Available

Breathless

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

El Desorden Crea

Joaquín Sorolla is much more than a public hospital in Valencia where lives are saved on a daily basis. Doctors and residents work hard in the frenetic pace of the emergency room, where tensions, emotions and even desire accelerate the hearts of a staff who live increasingly on the edge. The arrival of a distinguished patient highlights the complicated situation of the public health system, lighting the fuse for what is to become an unprecedented and drastic strike.

Cast

Najwa Nimri
Aitana Sánchez-Gijón
Blanca Suárez
Manu Ríos
Borja Luna
Ana Rayo

