Breathless

Joaquín Sorolla is much more than a public hospital in Valencia where lives are saved on a daily basis. Doctors and residents work hard in the frenetic pace of the emergency room, where tensions, emotions and even desire accelerate the hearts of a staff who live increasingly on the edge. The arrival of a distinguished patient highlights the complicated situation of the public health system, lighting the fuse for what is to become an unprecedented and drastic strike.
|Najwa Nimri
|Aitana Sánchez-Gijón
|Blanca Suárez
|Manu Ríos
|Borja Luna
|Ana Rayo
View Full Cast >