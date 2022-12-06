Brideshead Revisited

At Oxford, Charles Ryder becomes friend with Sebastian Flyte while he's throwing up in his college room through an open window. He then invites Charles to lunch after his teddy bear Aloysius 'refuses to talk to him' unless he is forgiven. Charles becomes involved with Sebastian's family, Catholic peers of the realm in Protestant England.
|Jeremy Irons
|Charles Ryder
|Anthony Andrews
|Lord Sebastian Flyte
|Diana Quick
|Lady Julia Flyte
|Claire Bloom
|Teresa Flyte, Lady Marchmain
|Phoebe Nicholls
|Lady Cordelia Flyte
|Simon Jones
|'Bridey', Lord Brideshead
View Full Cast >