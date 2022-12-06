Not Available

Brideshead Revisited

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Granada Television

At Oxford, Charles Ryder becomes friend with Sebastian Flyte while he's throwing up in his college room through an open window. He then invites Charles to lunch after his teddy bear Aloysius 'refuses to talk to him' unless he is forgiven. Charles becomes involved with Sebastian's family, Catholic peers of the realm in Protestant England.

Cast

Jeremy IronsCharles Ryder
Anthony AndrewsLord Sebastian Flyte
Diana QuickLady Julia Flyte
Claire BloomTeresa Flyte, Lady Marchmain
Phoebe NichollsLady Cordelia Flyte
Simon Jones'Bridey', Lord Brideshead

