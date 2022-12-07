Not Available

Britain's Empty Homes

    There are nearly a million properties lying empty in the UK waiting for someone to come along to turn them into homes again. In this brand new series, Jules Hudson reveals the great potential vacant places can offer in terms of budget and lifestyle. We follow the work of the nation's Empty Property Officers whose job it is to get buildings sitting abandoned and neglected back into use as homes again. And we'll see how rescued wrecks have been transformed into beautiful homes again.

