Buried Treasure is an American reality television Appraisal series that debuted on the Fox network on August 24, 2011. The show is hosted by two professional appraisers, Leigh and Leslie Keno of Antiques Roadshow notability, who travel to people's houses in search of valuable items to appraise and sell for their owners. The show often features home owners who are in need of money, due to illness or other financial difficulties, that would evoke emotion in the audience. The premiere of the show attracted only 3.6 million viewers, while a competing show, Pawn Stars, typically receives twice as many viewers each week. It was not renewed for a second season.