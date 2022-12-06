Covert intelligence operative Michael Westen has been punched, kicked, choked and shot. And now he's received a "burn notice", blacklisting him from the intelligence community and compromising his very identity. He must track down a faceless nemesis without getting himself killed while doubling as a private investigator on the dangerous streets of Miami in order to survive.
|Jeffrey Donovan
|Michael Westen
|Gabrielle Anwar
|Fiona Glenanne
|Sharon Gless
|Madeline Westen
|Bruce Campbell
|Sam Axe
|Coby Bell
|Jesse Porter
