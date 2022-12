Not Available

Call 911 is a television show that premiered as a Court TV special on August 21, 2007, and began airing as a series on July 30, 2008 on Investigation Discovery. The series began airing on Discovery Fit & Health in February 2011. Each episode documents real 911 calls from people in trouble to emergency dispatchers. Call 911 was initially picked up as a twenty-episode series, but Investigation Discovery ordered a second season which consisted of 40 additional episodes.