Call the Midwife is a drama series adapted for television by Heidi Thomas from Jennifer Worth's best selling memoir of the same name. The series is a colourful look at the world of midwifery and family life in 1950s East End London. Jenny joins an eccentric community of nursing nuns having just qualified.
|Helen George
|Trixie Franklin
|Jenny Agutter
|Sister Julienne
|Judy Parfitt
|Sister Monica Joan
|Pam Ferris
|Sister Evangelina
|Cliff Parisi
|Fred
|Bryony Hannah
|Cynthia Miller
