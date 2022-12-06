Not Available

Call the Midwife

  • Drama
  • Family

Studio

British Broadcasting Corporation

Call the Midwife is a drama series adapted for television by Heidi Thomas from Jennifer Worth's best selling memoir of the same name. The series is a colourful look at the world of midwifery and family life in 1950s East End London. Jenny joins an eccentric community of nursing nuns having just qualified.

Cast

Helen GeorgeTrixie Franklin
Jenny AgutterSister Julienne
Judy ParfittSister Monica Joan
Pam FerrisSister Evangelina
Cliff ParisiFred
Bryony HannahCynthia Miller

Images

