Cambrai 1917

At Camrai in November 1917, a tank force of over three hundred tanks punched a hole four miles deep into the Genrman lines in the space of a single morning, and advance comparable in size to that made at Passchendale in four months. But the German counter-attached and the result of the battle a virtual draw, with the front lines shifting slightly. However the battle of Cambrai marked a major turning point in the course of the war - and military history as a whole. The era of trench warfare was coming to an end and technology was beginning to reign supreme on the battlefields of Europe.