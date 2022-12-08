Not Available

The lake is toxic. The forest creatures are mutants. The counselors are a danger to themselves and others. And the kids? They’re having the time of their lives! An animated comedy about 12-year-old daredevil and mastermind McGee, who was headed for an awesome summer at Camp Sunny Smiles when his bus took a wrong turn and landed him at old, run down and ridiculously spooky CAMP LAKEBOTTOM! McGee soon discovers though that Lakebottom is not just your average camp; it’s the BEST CAMP EVER! That is, if you’re into surfing “killer” waves, eating french flies at lunch and having monsters as counselors. Legend has it that Lakebottom was built on the haunted remains of Sir-Screams- A-Lot Amusement park. It may seem scary, but McGee is having a blast and will do anything to protect Lakebottom from his nemesis Buttsquat and the snooty camp across the lake, Camp Sunny Smiles.