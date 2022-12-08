Not Available

Candice Renoir

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Couleurs Productions

Candice Renoir has four children, and has not worked for ten years to follow her husband abroad. Now separated from her husband, she took a position as group leader at the Public Security Investigation in the south of France. At the head of this new team, she has to prove she's good. His experience, observation skills, analytical ability and finesse mind can solve its investigations.

Cast

Cécile BoisCandice Renoir
Raphaël LengletAntoine Dumas
Yeelem JappainValentine Atger
Ali MarhyarMehdi Badhou

