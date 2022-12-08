Candice Renoir has four children, and has not worked for ten years to follow her husband abroad. Now separated from her husband, she took a position as group leader at the Public Security Investigation in the south of France. At the head of this new team, she has to prove she's good. His experience, observation skills, analytical ability and finesse mind can solve its investigations.
|Cécile Bois
|Candice Renoir
|Raphaël Lenglet
|Antoine Dumas
|Yeelem Jappain
|Valentine Atger
|Ali Marhyar
|Mehdi Badhou
