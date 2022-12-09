Not Available

Card Captor Sakura: Clear Card

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Morio Asaka

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Madhouse

Fourteen-year-old Sakura starts junior high school along her friends, including Syaoran, who had just returned to Tomoeda. After having a dream with a mysterious cloaked figure, all of Sakura's cards turn blank and are rendered powerless, thus she starts her quest to find out what is wrong. In doing so, Sakura and her allies discover and capture new transparent cards using a new key.

Cast

Sakura TangeSakura Kinomoto
Kumai MotokoShaoran Li
Junko IwaoTomoyo Daidouji
Aya HisakawaKeroberos
Megumi OgataYukito Tsukishiro
Tomokazu SekiTouya Kinomoto

View Full Cast >

Images