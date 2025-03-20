Not Available

Carême

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

VVZ Production

“Carême” follows the thrilling story of the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême (Benjamin Voisin), who rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe. While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians, who use him as a spy for France. Determined to escape poverty and fulfill his dream, Carême can choose revenge, or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost? His love? His soul? His life?

Cast

Benjamin VoisinAntonin Carême
Jérémie RenierCharles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord
Lyna KhoudriHenriette
Lolita Chammah
Juliette Armanet
Dimitri Doré

